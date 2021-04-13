Flair Airlines adding Ottawa-Kelowna flight this summer

Ottawa travellers will soon have another option to fly to British Columbia.

Flair Airlines has announced a new, non-stop route between the Ottawa International Airport and Kelowna.

Starting Aug. 4, the ultra low-cost carrier will operate flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between Ottawa and Kelowna.

One-way fares on the new route start as low as $59.

Bookings are now available for travel through Oct. 30 at flyflair.com.

Flair Airlines says it will begin increasing service in May in anticipation of travel returning during this summer. The airline is growing to include 19 destinations by summer.

Last month, WestJet announced the launch of a new route from Ottawa to B.C.

Starting June 26, WestJet will operate an Ottawa-Victoria flight once a week on Saturday.