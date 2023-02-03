Flair Airlines adds new service between London, Ont., and Calgary

Flair Airlines has announced another destination from London, Ont.

The airline is adding new service from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to London International Airport (YXU) for summer 2023.

The new service will further complement Flair’s growing presence in the Calgary-Ontario market. Service will be three times weekly and will start on June 1.

"The initial response in the London market to our entry to the market is proof positive that Londoners want low fares and more destinations. Flair Airlines is ready to deliver," said Stephen Jones, CEO, Flair Airlines. "This summer, we'll fly from London to Vancouver, Halifax and Winnipeg to Calgary so that residents can enjoy the Calgary Stampede or hop over to the Rockies. Equally important are Calgarians seeking to visit friends and family back home in London."

Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport, said the Flair flight offerings from London continue to grow, marking the fifth destination Flair is serving from London

“The London and surrounding community could not be happier about increased non-stop flight options to exciting destinations with Flair’s incredibly low fares,” said McFadzean. “We are excited about this opportunity for London to grow further with Flair and encourage everyone to take advantage of their low introductory fares.”

The company said new routes bring more employment opportunities to London and the region, and increased tourism.

One-way fares from London to Calgary begin at $49, including taxes and fees.