Flair Airlines announces daily direct flight from Edmonton to Cancun

Flair Airlines has announced a new direct flight from Edmonton to Cancun, Mexico.

Starting Oct. 29, the flight will take off daily from the Yeg Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

The flight is one of 13 new routes announced by the discount airline on Tuesday, and the only new flight from Edmonton.

Flair stopped offering certain flights, like Edmonton to Waterloo, back in March when four of its planes were seized.

The company's CEO says there's potential to bring those flights back, but they're not on the winter schedule.

"It's commonly understood in winter months warmer places are popular, so it's about shaping the network for demand flows and being agile enough to move in, move out and move with the traffic flows," Stephen Jones told reporters on Tuesday.

EIA offers more than 50 direct routes.