Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport

Flair Airlines has announced two new destinations from Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF).

Flair made the announcement about its new routes at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Starting Dec. 16, 2023, Flair will fly from YKF to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, three times a week.

Flair said it’s all part of a bigger plan to increase routes to sunny destinations in the winter, as the airline added several new routes across the province as well.

“We’re seeing a lot of demand for the sun destinations,” Garth Lund, the chief commercial officer at Flair Airlines said during the press conference.

The low-cost airline said their winter 2023 schedule is their biggest one yet with 32 per cent more seats across the network, compared to last year.

“With today’s exciting announcement, we are reaffirming our commitment to Canadians," said Stephen Jones, Flair’s CEO. “Rather than one reprieve from winter, we look forward to Canadians taking the opportunity to try all of the amazing destinations in our network.”

Flair also announced it will be flying out of YKF to YXX, Abbotsford International Airport in B.C., starting in May, three times a week.

Flair claims its presence at YKF brought $61 million to the regional economy in 2022, generated by new jobs at the airport.

“The travel that we generate through our business model is having a flow on impact through the whole of Canadian economy,” said Jones.