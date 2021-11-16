Flair Airlines announces non-stop flights to Mexico from Waterloo Region

A staple airline of the Region of Waterloo International Airport will soon be offering direct flights to Mexico.

Flair Airlines announced Tuesday they would begin offering non-stop flights to Cancun and Los Cabos from Vancouver, Abbotsford, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Kitchener-Waterloo.

"The average February temperature in Canada is -6 Celsius; the average temperature in Cancun is 28 Celsius," said Garth Lund of Flair Airlines in a news release. "February seemed like a good month to start the service."

The non-stop flights to Cancun from Waterloo Region will be offered on Wednesday and Sundays.

“Expanded local service means more options for families, continued job growth, as well as a strong tourism sector and local economy,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman in the release.

The routes will begin operating on Feb. 1 and will start from $129 one-way.