Flair Airlines announces sunny destination from London

Londoners wanting to head to Arizona can soon catch a direct flight right from London International Airport.

Beginning in December, the first route will fly non-stop out of London to Tucson, Arizona and will operate flights weekly.

“London International Airport is ecstatic to welcome Flair Airlines to London for the first time in history,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport. “We look forward to building the relationship with Flair Airlines over the long term and offering travelers in London and Southwestern Ontario direct air service to exciting destinations at extremely affordable prices.”

McFadzean also said that they are “confident” the upcoming London to Tucson route will be a “big hit” with the community.

According to the release, Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones said the airline is delighted to add London to its network and look forward to their budding partnership with London International Airport.

“We’ve seen the demand for non-stop sun this winter and we are pleased to offer an affordable option to London and the surrounding area. There is no shortage of national parks, attractions, and vibrant nightlife in Tucson, and we can’t wait for Canadians to get out and explore it all,” he said.

Tourism London General Manager Cheryl Finn echoed Jones’ statement, and said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a major toll on the tourism industry, but there is a strong pent-up demand to travel once again.

“Londoners can certainly take advantage of this convenient service, but we will also be working to attract visitations ‘the other way’ so that we can host our American friends to come here and explore everything London has to offer,” she said.

Flair operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 aircraft which serve 30 cities across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Air Canada, WestJet, Swoop and Air Transat currently operate out of London International Airport.

The news comes only two weeks after the Canadian Transportation Agency deemed Flair Canadian owned, a decision which could have risked the airline having its operating license pulled.