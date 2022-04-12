Flair Airlines celebrates inaugural Nashville flight amidst federal review

For the first time, Edmonton-based Flair Airlines is taking off at the Edmonton International Airport to Nashville, Tenn.

The new destination is part of a partnership between Flair Airlines, Edmonton International Airport (EIA), and Nashville International Airport.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will be on-board the inaugural flight. Sohi says the partnership between Edmonton and Nashville will strengthen the relationship between the two cities.

"We have been working to build that relationship," said Sohi. "The shared value around arts, for culture, for music, for health innovation, I think this non-stop flight will allow us to build on that."

Many passengers are celebrating the new connection by attending the Edmonton Oilers' away game against the Nashville Predators Thursday night.

The new route takes off as the airline undergoes review by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

A preliminary ruling released by the agency on March 3 found the Edmonton-based airline may not be Canadian controlled as defined in the Canada Transportation Act.

In order to be a licensed domestic airline, the company must be incorporated in Canada and at least 51 per cent of voting interests must be owned and controlled by Canadians, according to the CTA.

The agency is currently investigating whether or not Miami-based company 777 Partners, which owns part of the airline, is the legitimate owner of the airline.

Dr. Gabor Lukacs, president of Canadian nonprofit Air Passenger Rights, says he does not expect Flair’s license to be pulled in the near future.

Lukacs was hired in 2018 by Flair Airlines for two days as a consultant for passenger treatment, and says he believes the review is an attempt to put an end to the airline.

Flair has applied for an extension regarding ownership of the company.

"On the one hand they maintain that they are Canadian, on the other hand they also say if we are not, please allow us some time to clear up our mess," said Lukacs.

A decision on the fate of the airline could come as early as May 3, 2022.

Tuesday’s route to Nashville is one of nine new flights scheduled at EIA throughout the next year.