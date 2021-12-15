Flair Airlines expanding fleet, jobs and service to new airports

Flair Airlines has outlined plans to more than double its current fleet to 30 aircraft by mid-2023, and has an ambitious goal to have a fleet of 50 by 2025.

The low-fare airline said it will be leasing an additional 14 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircrafts.

It currently has a dozen aircraft in service, and will have a 20 by next summer.

“With our substantial fleet expansion, Canadian travellers can continue to benefit from Flair’s eye-popping fares and increased service from existing and new airports in our network across Canada, the United States and Mexico,” said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines, in a news release.

Flair currently flies to 32 locations in Canada and the U.S., with Mexico destinations being added in February.

During a conference call, Jones also announced the expansion comes with new airports being serviced as well as a thousand new jobs.

The locations and positions will not be announced until early 2022.

However, Jones noted they will need about 24 flight attendants, 12 pilots per aircraft, and will need to fill associated positions to help with service in airports and maintenance.

“The good news for Kitchener-Waterloo is that it continues to perform very well for us,” said Jones about Flair’s service at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. “We think it’s one of our strongest performers and we will pay the good performance.”

Jones suggested Flair’s partnership with the Waterloo Region airport is considered a strong model for ultra-low cost carriers.

Flair’s Chief Commercial Officer chimed in and said “we’re happy to work the airport and the terminal expansion there so the infrastructure is ready for us to continue growing at the airport.”

This comes as the Canadian Transportation Agency is reviewing Flair’s leasing contracts from a U.S. investor to ensure Flair is in compliance. The CTA’s website states a Canadian airline must be mostly owned and controlled by Canadians.

“The review of the CTA is part the aviation environment,” responded Jones when asked about the federal probe.“Customers shouldn’t be worried. We are a Canadian airline.”