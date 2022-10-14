Flair Airlines extends Windsor flights to Montreal and Halifax
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Flair Airlines is committing to continue regular flights out of the Windsor International Airport.
Flair has been flying two direct flights from Windsor each week - one to Montreal and the other to Halifax.
Those flights will continue and as of Dec. 1, Flair will offer a third flight.
In December, Flair will switch the Halifax route to land in Tucson, Ariz.
Mark Galvin, president and CEO for YQG says the Flair Airlines flights have been very well received and feedback has been positive.
“Flair has been embraced by the community and is an important partner for YQG,” says Galvin. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and see Flair as integral to our growth.”
