Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds

After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its licence.

The Edmonton-based discount carrier was under review over concerns an American shareholder, Miami-based 777 partners, exerted too much power.

In a statement issued on Wednesday June 1, the Canadian Transportation Agency said it found Flair Airlines is Canadian as a result of numerous factors including amendments to Flair's Board provisions.

At a news conference following the decision on Wednesday, Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones said the company had gone through the CTA’s concerns “line by line” and addressed them all.

“We’ve made significant concessions ourselves, and 777 Partners and have changed things to make sure that the position is without doubt, we are a Canadian airline,” said Jones.

WATERLOO REGIONAL CHAIR PLEASED WITH DECISION

The determination has major implications for the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Flair said it’s proud of its partnership with the airport and it has contributed to the facility’s growth in a big way.

“They sat there for 15 years with one flight a day going to the airport,” Jone said. “Flair came along and now we have got 15 destinations flying from YKF.”

Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman described the growth as “exponential.”

“I think it’s 295 per cent since 2019. It really bodes well for us for the future,” she said.

Redman said she was pleased to hear about the CTA’s decision Wednesday.

“We’re really pleased that this is not interrupting service and we’re always happy to work with any partner,” Redman said.

Meanwhile an air passenger rights advocate said the impact to consumers will be minimal.

“They were focussing on something marginal that from a consumers perspective makes very little or no difference,” said Gábor Lukács.

Jones said questions surrounding if Flair is Canadian created unnecessary uncertainty for consumers.

“That uncertainty, which has been played on I think disingenuously by many of the other competitors, has created that uncertainty in consumer’s minds,” Jones said. “That can be taken away.”