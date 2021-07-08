Flair Airlines to launch U.S. flights out of Waterloo Region in October

This fall Flair Airlines will offer flights to destinations in the United States out of the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF).

On Thursday, the airline announced that flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando-Sanford, Florida would begin flying out of YKF on October 31, 2021.

“As the world starts to come out of the pandemic this summer, Flair and YKF will be there with low fares to give more Canadians the opportunity to travel, visit friends and family, and to see what Canada and the U.S. has to offer,” added Stephen Jones, President and CEO of Flair Airlines in a news release.

These new routes are in addition to the domestic destinations already operating out of YKF multiple times a week, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg. Flights to Kelowna are also set to start on August 1, 2021.

“The increase in destinations will be an asset for the community,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a news release. “We are pleased with Flair Airlines’ commitment to providing affordable travel and connectivity across Canada, as well as the opportunities this provides for an economic recovery in terms of business and tourism in the Region of Waterloo.”

The fares will start between $79 to $109 one-way.