Flair Airlines to start service in Waterloo Region this weekend

Flair Airlines will start offering service to the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Saturday.

The company tweeted a photo of one of its airplanes arriving at the airport on Friday afternoon.

Flair Airlines announced plans to offer service at the airport in February. There will be non-stop flights to Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax multiple times a week.

Our first plane has arrived in @FlyYKF! Service to Waterloo starts tomorrow. @ExploreWR pic.twitter.com/scPL6Fie3W