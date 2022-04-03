Flair Airlines, Ukrainian flees to Kitchener, reaction to Pope's apology: Top stories of the week

Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence

An airline that operates out of the Region of Waterloo International Airport is under review by the Canadian Transportation Agency. Flair Airlines is facing turbulence as to whether or not it's Canadian controlled.

On March 3, the transportation agency released its preliminary ruling, finding that the Edmonton-based carrier is not, in fact, Canadian owned. If a final ruling is confirmed, the airline's licence to operate could be suspended or cancelled.

John Gradek, a faculty lecturer at the McGill Aviation Management Program calls it a “predicament.”

“It sort of is a risk and I hope the Kitchener–Waterloo Airport Authority has some insurance on their program,” he said.

The review comes as the region spends $44 million to expand the Region of Waterloo International Airport to accommodate more passengers and planes. The regioncredits Flair for the airport's passenger growth.

'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener

A Ukrainian woman and her two daughters are now in Kitchener after fleeing the war-torn country. Nataliia Kurhan lived in Dnipro, an eastern-central Ukrainian city that has been targeted by Russian troops.

“They destroyed about eight military bases around our city,” Kurhan said. “It was quite scary and dangerous to stay.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Kurhan and her daughters packed up what they could and started driving west towards Romania. She said the roads were not very good as she had to take back roads to try and avoid traffic jams.

“I hit my car in one of the places, just because it was really slippery. Unfortunately, I had the first car accident in my life, but everyone was okay,” she said.

'One baby step forward': Reaction to papal apology at former Brantford residential school

At the site of the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford, the director of the Indigenous cultural centre that now occupies the building says the Pope's apology to residential school survivors is a step in the right direction, but more action is needed.

"I don’t know if it necessarily brings closure," said Janis Monture, Woodland Cultural Centre executive director. "Because there are still a lot of people who haven't been held accountable for the actions that took place at these institutions."

The Woodland Cultural centre is housed in what was once the Mohawk Institute. Considered Canada's longest running residential school it opened in 1828 and closed in 1971. During that time, Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their homes and forced to attend the facility where teachers and administrators attempted to strip them of their language and culture.

The residential school system was set up by the Canadian government and most facilities were run by the Catholic Church. However, the Mohawk Institute was run by the Anglican Church, which has already apologized to Indigenous communities for the role it plays.

"I don't know how it [the apology] will play into the work we're doing at Woodland at this time," said Monture.

WCDSB, advocacy group respond to provincial review of police call at local school

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) and the advocacy group Parents of Black Children have responded to a review by the Ministry of Education into a November 2021 incident where police were called to a local school to deal with a four-year-old.

Board officials said they received the review Wednesday and released a statement in response Thursday at noon. The review from the Ministry of Education has not been made public.

In a statement issued Thursday, WCDSB Director of Education Loretta Notten called the findings of the provincial investigation "a blueprint for further action," saying it highlighted a "critical support gap for students in crisis" which needs to be addressed by both the province and the school board.

"Justice is not served until the staff and leadership involved in this incident are removed from school systems completely and not able to harm any child again," the statement reads in part. "We demand the removal of both Director Notten and the principal involved in this case for their incompetence and mismanagement."

A higher calling: Waterloo Region churches sell land to build housing

As the cost of finding a place to live in Waterloo region sky rockets, several local churches are adding to the housing stock. At least four churches in the area have sold land to create housing.

The former St. Mark's Lutheran Church and St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kitchener, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo sold to charitable developers who specialize in supportive affordable rental units. Between the three projects, around 120 new affordable units will be created.

All Saints' Anglican Church in Waterloo sold land to a developer who will build homes to be sold for a market rate. The church says the proceeds will go to building a new community centre.