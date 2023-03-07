Flair announces new flights out of Edmonton

Discount carrier Flair Airlines announced on Tuesday it will add two new direct flights from Edmonton this summer.

Flair will fly direct from Edmonton to Kamloops three times a week starting June 15.

A direct flight to Quebec City will also be added July 7, and will fly twice a week.

Flair will also be increasing the frequency of some of its flights out of Edmonton this winter.

The airline currently operates 11 flights a week to Abbotsford, B.C. That will increase to 14.

Flights to Kelowna will increase from seven per week to 11.

Flair's CEO Stephen Jones told reporters the airline signed a new agreement with pilots shortly before Christmas that comes with a significant salary increase, something he says will attract pilots to the airline and help them remain competitive.

Flair currently owns 19 aircrafts, and will add six more to the fleet later this year.