Flair announces new sun routes out of Windsor

As soon as winter hits, Flair Airlines will have new routes to get Windsor residents out of the cold and into the sun.

The airline announced Tuesday it will be adding direct flights out of Windsor International Airport to Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Florida.

“We think both Cancun and Orlando are going to be popular in Windsor. They’re both great family options,” Flair chief commercial officer Garth Lund said, noting the draw for families to Disney World.

Flights out of Windsor to Cancun will be offered once weekly starting Dec. 5. And twice weekly to Orlando starting at $59 as of Jan. 21.

Lund said Windsorites will be able to eliminate crossing the river from their travel plans with these new routes, which are primarily offered out of Detroit currently.

“We do look at number of factors,” he said about determining route destinations. “We look at existing travel packages. Where are people travelling currently? Are there destinations which perhaps are underserved?”

Also announced, Flair is increasing its trips to Las Vegas in a number of communities. While Windsor didn’t make the list, Flair will be flying four times weekly from Kitchener-Waterloo to Las Vegas.