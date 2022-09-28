Flair buying more planes, adding more Edmonton flights

Travellers in and out of the Alberta capital are about to have more low-cost flight options.

Flair Airlines, which is Edmonton-based, announced Wednesday that more frequent flights are coming as the company plans to buy seven more planes, expanding its fleet to 27 by next summer.

By mid-2023 there will be 13 Flair flights departing daily from the Edmonton International Airport including three to Vancouver and two each to Abbotsford, Kelowna and Toronto.

"It really is our hometown airport. So next summer we'll be serving 15 destinations from Edmonton, at least as part of this scheduled release. There's certainly the possibility for more to come," said Eric Tanner with Flair.

"We are very excited about our Tucson service from Edmonton as well as our Puerto Vallarta service where we've already added more capacity into Edmonton."

Tanner said Flair has been increasing its number of seats in and out of Edmonton by about 40 per cent each year.

Flair will be naming more destinations in the coming months and new U.S. routes are under consideration.