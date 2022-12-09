Flair cancels flights at Region of Waterloo Airport, cites maintenance delays
Travellers have hit a speed bump at the Region of Waterloo International Airport thanks to a string of flight delays and cancellations from Flair Airlines.
The discount carrier either delayed or scrapped several flight departing from Waterloo region Thursday and Friday, citing issues with three separate aircraft, including the plane that ran off the runway last month.
“Unfortunately, there have been service disruptions due to unforeseen delays with the maintenance on two aircraft based there, coupled with the aircraft involved in the excursion,” a Flair spokesperson said in an email to CTV News. “The airline anticipates this will be a very short-term disruption and sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Flair had six flights scheduled to land in Waterloo region Saturday, and five of them were on schedule. Four flights were set to depart on Saturday, with all currently listed to takeoff on time.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by councilThe Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
As much as 25 cm of snow forecast for Whistler North, freezing rain possible in Fraser ValleySnowfall and wind warnings are in place for East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Whistler, as the region deals with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds.