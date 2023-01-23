Flair cancels service to Montreal from Windsor, last flight Feb. 6
Windsor travellers who have booked a trip to Montreal using Flair Airlines may find their flight has been cancelled.
According to a Flair Airlines spokesperson, the company has made the decision to cancel its service to Montreal “for the time being.”
The last flight from Windsor to Montreal will be Monday, Feb. 6.
Passengers who have already booked tickets for a future date will receive full refunds, the spokesperson said.
“Flair is committed to Windsor and travelers in the region. We look forward to continuing service from Windsor, at the lowest fares on offer.”
The discount airline did not specify a reason for the service cancellation, but said it will be announcing a new market from Windsor “in due course.”
For the time being, Flair still offers seasonal service from Windsor to Halifax and Tuscon, Arizona.
- With files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney
