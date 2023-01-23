Flair passenger still without refund considers taking case to small claims court

A woman whose Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled on Jan. 1 due to safety issues has still not received any refund or compensation for the ordeal.

The flight was cancelled on Jan. 1, after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft on the tarmac.

According to Kim Addison, she booked six flights for her family and their significant others to go on the trip. Once the flight was cancelled, she said the company offered her flights that didn’t make sense.

Flair offered her tickets to fly from Cancun to YKF Sunday, Jan. 8 and to fly from YKF to Cancun Tuesday, Jan. 11. The rest of the family was offered tickets to arrive in Cancun Sunday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. and depart back to Kitchener an hour later at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. In order to not have to completely cancel the trip, Addison booked six additional flights out of Buffalo and drove across the border to make the flight.

“The additional costs were $3,300 and the original flight was $3,600 for all six. So, it’s not like a few hundred dollars, it is a few thousand dollars,” Addison said.

“I did expect them to at least refund the initial part of the cancelled flight,” Addison said.

It has been over three weeks since the flight was cancelled. Addison said she still has not received any money for it, despite her efforts to try and contact the company.

“When you ask for a manager, a superintendent, there is no one there,” Addison said.

Flair told Addison over the phone and in an email that it would be sending some money for the refund. That has never arrived.

Addison said now when she tries to email about the refund, the company says her booking references do not match up with the emails on file.

According to an air passenger rights advocate, not only is Addison entitled to a refund, she should be compensated for the extra costs as well.

“The airline has to prove that they have taken all reasonable measures. The fact that the airline is being uncooperative when the passenger approaches them in a manner of good faith, considering manner, it’s also going to be a serious issue for the airline,” said Gábor Lukacs, CEO, Air Passenger Rights.

Lukacs said Addison may need to take this into her own hands and bring it to small claims court.

“The government is not fixing it right now. So the one way you can fix it is focussing on how you can hold -- as a citizen, as a passenger -- the airline accountable,” Lukacs said.

Addison said she is now exploring filing a claim in court.

“It’s a big hassle, but it’s not right that they’re getting away with this,” Addison said.

Flair did not respond to CTV New’s request for a comment by airtime.