Due to cross-border travel restrictions, the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, will play home games out of the Scotiabank Saddledome this season.

The Heat normally play out of the Stockton Arena, in Stockton, Calif.

“We are appreciative of the City of Stockton and the San Joaquin County Public Health Office for the work they put forward in attempt to accommodate the team for this season,” said Flames assistant general manager Brad Pascall.

“However, the complications of cross-border travel in the face of COVID-19 has brought us to our decision today.”

American Hockey League officials are working to finalize a schedule and divisional alignment which should see a newly formed Canadian Division with a still to be determined number of games.

The division is expected to be comprised of Stockton (Calgary), Belleville (Ottawa), Laval (Montreal), Manitoba (Winnipeg) and Toronto (Toronto).