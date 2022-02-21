Flames beat Jets to match franchise-best 10-game winning streak

Elias Lindholm's go-ahead goal with 46 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games as the Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, winning 3-1 over the Winnipeg Jets.

Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (30-13-6), which wrapped up a perfect seven-game homestand. The Flames play in Vancouver on Thursday.

The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record. It was done on two occasions, the last time was in 2016-17 with the streak beginning five years ago to this day. The other time was in 1978-79 when the franchise was still in Atlanta.

Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg (22-20-8). The Jets were opening up a four-game road trip that continues in Dallas on Wednesday.

Jacob Markstrom got the start for Calgary, making 22 stops to improve to 23-10-5.

Connor Hellebuyck had 28 saves for Winnipeg. His record falls to 17-18-7.

After winning five games in a row by three-or-more goals, the last two outings have been hard-fought defensive struggles. Calgary got a third period goal to win 2-1 over Seattle on Saturday. It was a similar script on Monday afternoon.

On the go-ahead goal, Johnny Gaudreau sent a shot towards the net that Lindholm got his stick on, the puck changing directions and eluding Hellebuyck.

Lindholm has been the hottest Flames player during the streak with a team-best 16 points. He now shares the record for consecutive games with a goal with Kent Nilsson and Gary Roberts. He also extends his point streak to 10 games (nine goals, seven assists).

It looked like he had a goal in the second period. At 11:36 with the score 1-1, Lindholm knocked in a pass from Tkachuk. However, the Jets challenged for offside and, upon video review, the goal was overturned with Lindholm crossing the blue line just ahead of the puck being carried in by Oliver Kylington.

After a scoreless first period in which neither team generated much, the Flames opened the scoring 1:07 into the second on the power play. Monahan got the puck from Andrew Mangiapane and put a wrist shot over Hellebuyck's shoulder from 20 feet out.

The Jets tied it at 7:49 with Toninato deflecting in mid-air Neal Pionk's point shot.

It was another solid game for Calgary's third-ranked penalty kill. They've only surrendered one power play goal in the last 10 games going 24-for-25 over that stretch.

The Jets got two man-advantages in the opening five minutes of game, but squandered both. They then had another chance to go ahead late in the third.

The winning streak doesn't mean a whole lot to Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, who said "I don't put a whole lot into 10 in a row unless they were 10 in a row in the playoffs."

NOTES: Winnipeg C Andrew Copp (upper body) missed his third game. ... Calgary tweaked its lines with Milan Lucic moving up to play with Monahan and Toffoli while Dillon Dube dropped down to the fouth line with Adam Ruzicka and Trevor Lewis. ... Calgary's penalty kill is No. 1 at home, only allowing four power-play goals on 54 chances at the Saddledome.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022