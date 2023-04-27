iHeartRadio

Flames break out at north-central abandoned house


The burnt exterior of 9624 110 Ave. is seen in this April 27, 2023, photo.

Firefighters were called to an abandoned home in north-central Edmonton around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived around 5 a.m. at 9623 110 Ave., crews were still pouring water on the two-storey home. Although still standing, it appeared badly damaged.

According to a neighbour, no one had been living at the address. Officials confirmed this is true. 

110 Avenue between 97 and 96 Streets was closed while firefighters were on scene.

12