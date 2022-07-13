Flames bring back Trevor Lewis, add Rooney and 4 other free agents

The Flames signed some players Wednesday, just none whose last name starts with 'G'.

Among them were free-agent centre Kevin Rooney, who left the Rangers to sign a two-year, $1.3 million contract. The team also brought back veteran Trevor Lewis, signing him to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

Rooney played 210 career NHL games for the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers, scoring 24 goals and adding 21 assists for 45 points and 111 penalty minutes in his career. Last season, Rooney played 61 regular-season games with the Rangers, scoring 12 points, and also played in 15 post-season games as the Rangers made a surprising run to the conference finals before bowing out to Tampa Bay.

Lewis has played 810 career NHL games for the Los Angeles Kings, and Winnipeg Jets before joining the Flames last year, scoring 81 goals and adding 108 assists for a total of 189 points with 185 penalty minutes. He also won the Stanley Cup twice with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. Last season with Calgary, Lewis scored six goals and added 10 assists for 16 points. He also amassed five points in 12 playoff games.

( Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis, right, holds back Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman during third period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/JEFF MCINTOSH)

"At this particular time, we've made some decisions and some signings that we think will give us some depth," said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. "Today's not the last chance you have to build your team. I know we have some work to do. We're six hours into free agency, so we'll continue to work at it."

In addition to Rooney and Lewis, the Flames signed a quartet of free agents and resigned a pair of defensemen.

Forward Clark Bishop inked a one-year, $750,000 two-way contract, goaltender Oskar Dansk signed an identical one-year, $750,000 two-way contract, and defenseman Nicolas Meloche signed a one-year, $950,000 one-way contract. Defenseman Colton Poolman returns on a one-year, $750,000 two-way contract, while finally, defenseman Nick Desimone signed to a two-year, $762,500 two-way contract.

The Flames also lost a defenseman Wednesday, when Eric Gudbranson signed with Columbus Blue Jackets for four years and $16 million. The 30-year-old Gudbranson scored six goals and added 17 assists in 78 games for the team in 2021-22.

The Flames play their first preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on September 15th.