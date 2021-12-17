Flames centre Mikael Backlund enters COVID-19 protocol; 19 Calgary players sidelined
The Calgary Flames announced centre Mikael Backlund and another member of the team's support staff have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, bringing the number of people sidelined in the organization to 32.
A total of 19 players and 13 club employees are currently in isolation for a team that's been hit hard by a coronavirus outbreak.
Calgary has already seen four games postponed through Saturday, but it's likely more will be scratched with almost the entire roster out of action.
The Flames announced Wednesday that 17 members of the organization had been placed in protocol, including head coach Darryl Sutter, star winger Johnny Gaudreau and No. 1 goalie Jacob Markstrom.
The NHL has seen a sharp rise in players entering its COVID-19 protocol in recent weeks, including a massive jump since Monday.
A total of 11 games have been postponed by the league this season, with six having to be scratched this week alone.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.
