Flames claim defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from Golden Knights
The Calgary Flames have claimed defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 24-year-old from Estevan, Sask., spent the last five seasons with Vegas and its AHL affiliates.
Pachal has a goal in 17 games with the Knights this season. He's totalled a goal and two assists in 29 career NHL games.
“Brayden is a big, strong right-shot defensive defenceman who increases our team's physicality and will be an asset to our penalty kill,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Sunday in a statement.
“At 24 years old, he has been the captain of his AHL team and is a character player joining us from a winning program.”
The six-foot-two, 202-pound Pachal played for the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals and Prince Albert Raiders.
He was undrafted and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Knights in 2019.
Pachal signed a two-year extension in 2023 with an annual value of US$775,000.
Calgary (22-22-5) opens a four-game road trip Tuesday in Boston.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Finance minister, former education minister among veteran Sask. Party MLAs not seeking re-electionSeveral well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing projectThe doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.
-
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in CanadaHonda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.