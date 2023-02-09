Flames defenceman Andersson hurt after being struck by vehicle while riding scooter in Detroit

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit.

The team said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. while Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner.

The 26-year-old Andersson was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a "battery of tests," the Flames said in Twitter post.

Calgary was in Detroit for a Thursday night game with the Red Wings.

The team says Andersson is doing well and will remain with the team on its eastern road trip, but is listed as "day to day."

Andersson is in his seventh full season with the Flames and leads Calgary defencemen with 34 points in 51 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. pic.twitter.com/YsodnC76l4