Flames draft 3 on Day 2 of NHL draft, including Finnish centre Toppi Ronni

The Flames went Finnish for their first pick at the 2022 NHL draft Friday.

After sitting out the first round Thursday, the Flames selected centre Toppi Ronni with the 59th overall pick in the second round. The 187 centimetre (6'2") Ronni played with Tappara Tampere in the SM-liiga in 2021-22, scoring a pair of goals and adding two assists.

Ronni was the first of a trio of players selected Friday. The Team's second pick, in the fifth round (155th overall) was 187 centimetre (6'2") winger Parker Bell from Campbell River, B.C. Bell comes to the team from the Tri-City Americans of the WHL, where he scored 49 points in 64 games last season.

The team's final pick came in the seventh round (219 overall). It was centre Cade Littler from the Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). 18-year-old Littler scored 20 goals and added 25 assists last season.

Elsewhere on the NHL draft front, the Okotoks Oilers had a player drafted. Forward Rieger Lorenz was selected 56th overall in the second round by the Minnesota Wild, becoming the 10th Okotok Oiler drafted into the NHL.

Lorenz was named the Canadian Junior Hockey League's top rookie, as well as the Alberta Junior Hockey League Rookie of the year. The 187 centimetre (6'2"), 87 kg (194 lb) 18-year-old finished fifth in scoring in the AJHL with 38 goals and 47 assists in 60 games.

