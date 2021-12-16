Flames confirm Omicron cases as Dube, Kylington added to COVID-19 protocol

The Calgary Flames confirmed to CTV News Thursday that the team has confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The exact number of Omicron cases within the team has yet to be confirmed as the Flames await lab results regarding the strain. The sequencing process takes several days.

The Omicron announcement came a short time after two more players and another member of the team's support staff were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, bringing the organization's total number to 30 people.

Flames centre Dillon Dube and defenceman Oliver Kylington joined 16 of their teammates in protocol, while 12 other employees are also currently in isolation.

By far the worst coronavirus outbreak in the NHL this season, Calgary has already seen four games postponed through Saturday, but it's likely more will be scratched with almost the entire roster sidelined.

The Flames announced Wednesday that 17 members of the organization had been placed in protocol, including head coach Darryl Sutter, star winger Johnny Gaudreau and No. 1 goalie Jacob Markstrom.

The NHL has seen a sharp rise in players entering COVID-19 protocol in recent weeks, including a massive jump since Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press