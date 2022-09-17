Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at Saddledome

There are yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard was the Saddledome.

That's where the Calgary Flames held their annual equipment sale between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

That meant a selection of equipment, jerseys and locker room apparel will be for sale at deeply-discounted prices, including Flames training shirts, golf shirts, track pants, and on-ice jackets.

There was a selection of used sticks, helmets, pants, gloves and goalie equipment available, all of which came as a thrill to young fans Easton and Lachlan, who spoke to CTV News.

"We're here to look at Flames stuff because some of the Flames used this equipment," said Easton, "and it's just cool looking at the stuff."

Added Lachlan: "I got to put my hands into Tkachuk's real gloves too, which was awesome."

Easton said he bought some helmets, a visor and two pairs of Flames socks.

"I got (Blake) Coleman's gloves," Lachlan said. "We're thinking of getting (former Flame goaltender Dan) Talbot's blocker.

"It feels like it's gonna help us," he added, "Because they've worn it before."

"It's just giving us good luck," added Easton.

'JUST WANT TO BE AROUND HOCKEY AGAIN'

Craig, who's a Saddledome usher (Sec.107), said he was excited "to be around hockey again."

"This is really great," he said. "All the kids that are looking around, (plus) guys that are playing in beer leagues - they're looking for stuff (too), so it's great that the Flames are doing this. It's a really good story in the community.

"It gives these kids something to hope for, and to shoot for," he added. "It gets these kids closer to players - wearing the gloves, wearing the equipment that their heroes have worn on the ice.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back into hockey," he said, "and just seeing this team do great things this year."

BROADCAST TEAM RETURNS

Rogers, the Flames television broadcaster, also announced this week that they will air all 82 Flames games this season, including the season opener Oct. 13, when the Flames play the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

Other notable dates: Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visit Nov.29, while Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets are in town Jan.23.

The broadcast team will once again be Rick Ball, Kelly Hrudey and reporter Ryan Leslie.

The Flames rookies take on the Oilers rookies Saturday night in Penticton, at the Young Stars Classic at 8:30 p.m. The game will be livestreamed at calgaryflames.com.

