Flames fans asked to take transit to avoid construction traffic troubles around Saddledome

Flames fans heading to Thursday night's home opener against Colorado are asked to consider taking public transit or to leave early if they're driving, as traffic near the ScotiabankSaddledome is expected to be slower than usual due to area construction.

There are several projects underway near the 'dome, including the BMO Centre expansion and the 17th Ave S.E. Extension and Stampede/Victoria Park Station rebuild and the Green Line’s Beltline and Downtown Utilities Relocation Project.

One of the most popular ways to access the Saddledome is via Olympic Way S.E., but a key intersection (12th Avenue and Olympic Way S.E.) closed in July 2022 to allow for utility upgrades in advance of Green Line construction.

On Thursday, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) said it will be partially reopen the intersection for Flames home games starting Thursday and continuing through early November, when it will reopen completely.

In addition, roads north of the Stampede grounds – including 11th Avenue and Third Street S.E. – will be converted into one-ways after the game to ease congestion as fans head home.

The City of Calgary will also be modifying signal timings to help assist with traffic flow around the area, and police will be on scene to help manage crowds and traffic.

"We will be monitoring the situation and we will make any changes needed for future home games," City of Calgary spokesperson Anthony El-araj said in a Thursday news release.

Click here for more information on road closures and construction around Stampede Park.