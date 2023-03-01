Flames Foundation teams up with King Family to create pickleball courts, grants for kids

What do you get when you pair the family of former Flames CEO Ken King, the Calgary Flames Foundation and the fastest-growing participation sport around?

The Ken King Courts, a pickleball and sport court in Sandy Beach Park in southwest Calgary. The court will feature two courts and promote sport and recreation to park users and will include a number of enhancements, including a picnic area, parking and improved pathways.

Pickleball is a paddle sport combining aspects of badminton, tennis and ping-pong that is kinder to the hamstrings and hips than tennis. It has also exploded in popularity across North America in recent years.

The courts are scheduled to open this fall.

“Ken was passionately dedicated to positively impacting the lives of people in this community. His fingerprints are on many of the Calgary Flames Foundation projects and the community boards he served on. Ken truly believed in the power of movement and sport, that everyone could improve their physical, emotional and mental health through movement," said Marilyn King, Ken’s spouse of 48 years, in a release. “Ken King Courts will be a place this happens."

In addition to the courts, the King family and Flames Foundation are teaming with KidSport Calgary to create the Ken King Community Awards. They'll be given to athletes under 16 in the Calgary community "who reflect Ken's commitment to positively impacting the community." Ten youth per year will get up to $1,000 to help with extra training, athletic camps, education, specialized equipment and other things.

“Ken gave so much of his life to community service. He was a mentor, a leader and a friend,” said John Bean, CEO and president, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. “These awards embody the values he worked to instill in the people and groups around him.”

King was the vice-chairman of Calgary Sports and Entertainment and a past publisher of the Calgary Sun and Herald. He was part of the Telus Community Board, and a former chairman of the Calgary of Commerce.

Ken truly believed in the power of movement and sport. He believed we could make Calgary the healthiest City in the world. We know these projects will advance this goal. https://t.co/TkfEaOJBvO

The Calgary Flames Foundation supports health, wellness, education and sports at the grassroots level. Since it was launched, the foundation has donated over $55 million to Calgary charities.

KidSport Calgary provides grants to cover registration fees, and no-cost equipment to make sports accessible to all kids under 18 in Calgary and the area around it.