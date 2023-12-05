Flames' goalie Jacob Markstrom week-to-week with finger injury

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom will miss some time with a finger injury.

The Flames announced Tuesday that Markstrom is week-to-week with a fractured finger.

The team said no surgery is required.

While Markstrom is week-to-week, head coach Ryan Huska said the injury could have been much worse.

“Week-to-week, you could see him in one week or it could be there shortly after. It's not anything that we're expecting to be long-term which is a great thing,” Huska said.

TSN’s Salim Valji reported that Markstrom left practice on Monday after taking a puck off his hand.

Markstrom has six wins through 16 games played, with a save percentage of .896 and a 2.94 goals against average (GAA).

As a corresponding move, the Flames recalled goalie Dustin Wolf from the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dan Vladar and Wolf will backstop the team during Markstrom’s absence.

Huska said Markstrom’s injury opened the door for both netminders.

“They have to push it open further and they have to make some difficult decisions,” Huska said.

“So that's now on them a little bit. The door has opened a crack because of an injury to Jacob and now it's up to them to really push and take advantage of their opportunity.”

Vladar will get the start against the Wild on Tuesday night, but Wolf will be looking to make the most of this opportunity.

“Obviously terrible thing to happen to [Markstrom] yesterday, but you know, a good opportunity for myself to hopefully get an opportunity to play some games and just be around this atmosphere and the guys and try to get myself a little more accompanied to it,” Wolf said.

Wolf has played just one game for the Flames in 2023 but has 10 wins in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, a 2.50 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Vladar has played in seven games with the Flames, winning four, and has a 3.20 GAA and a .883 save percentage.

The players said they have confidence in all of their goalies.

“We still have a lot of trust in our goalies. We have three really good goalies and you know, you just have to rally as a team,” defenceman Rasmus Andersson said.

“Vladdy and Wolfy are going to have to rally now and play really good and step up,” captain Mikael Backlund added.

“I mean they've both played really well when they've had the chance this year, but we're definitely going to miss Marky he's a big leader in this room.”