Flames goalie Markstrom, Senators forward Batherson in NHL's weekly Three Stars
Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Ottawa Senators right-winger Drake Batherson and Tampa Bay Lightning left-winger Alex Killorn are the NHL's Three Stars for the week ending Oct. 31.
Markstrom stopped 93 of the 94 shots he faced in that week, earning a 3-0-0 record with a 0.330 goals-against average, a .989 save percentage and two shutouts.
His solid goaltending has helped the Flames (6-1-1) move into first place in the Pacific Division while extending their winning streak to six games, dating back to Oct. 21.
The 31-year-old Markstrom has appeared in six games this season and leads the NHL with three shutouts with a 4-1-1 record, 1.33 GAA and .957 save percentage.
Batherson had three goals and three assists - including his first career hat trick - over the week.
Killorn led the NHL with four goals and added two assists in three games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.
