Flames hire decorated women's hockey player Rebecca Johnston in player development
Canadian women's hockey team veteran forward Rebecca Johnston has been hired by the NHL's Calgary Flames in a player development role.
The three-time Olympic gold medallist will work in player development, prospect evaluation and on-ice instruction as well as with the Flames Foundation in community programs in a full-time role, the Flames said Tuesday.
Johnston, of Sudbury, Ont., was the oldest player on the Canadian team that won Olympic gold in Beijing in February at 32.
She was also a member of teams that claimed gold in 2010 and 2014, as well as silver in 2018.
Johnston ranks eighth all-time in national team points with 61 goals and 77 assists in 174 career games.
She also appeared in 11 world championships, winning gold three times.
Can’t wait to get started!���� https://t.co/BOdumxZWYQ— Rebecca Johnston (@RJohnst6) September 13, 2022
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.
