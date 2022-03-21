Flames make very little noise on trade deadline day

The Calgary Flames didn't think they were going to be busy on trade deadline day and that was just the case.

The Flames are only bringing in one player for the stretch drive, acquiring Ryan Carpenter from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2024 fifth round draft pick.

General Manager Brad Treliving says he likes his team and didn't want to mess with the chemistry. Treliving also made a couple of big moves prior to the deadline.

Last month, he picked up Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Tyler Pitlick, unsigned prospect Emil Heineman, a first round pick in 2022 and a fifth round pick in 2024.

Last week, Treliving pulled the trigger on a trade with the Seattle Kraken, picking up Calle Jarnkrok for a 2022 second rounder, a third round pick in 2023 and a seventh round pick in 2024.

Treliving believes he's done enough to help his team down the stretch.

"We did a lot of our heavy lifting in the weeks leading up to it," Treliving said.

"I know a lot gets made of today and today we were looking at sort of working around the edges. I mean you're always in active conversations (with other teams) but we didn't anticipate it to be a real active day for us."

FLAMES LIKE CARPENTER

In Carpenter, the Flames get a forward who has 300 games under his belt in the NHL. In 59 games with the Hawks this season he has three goals and eight assists. For his career, the 31-year-old has scored 26 goals and added 42 assists.

TRADE BY CARPENTER!



The #Flames have acquired forward Ryan Carpenter from Chicago: https://t.co/Q6WDuoCied pic.twitter.com/dUrzSOCgbF

Treliving believes he'll be a good fit for his team.

"You know Ryan's a guy we liked a lot. I think he fits the style we play," he said.

"He's a north south player, an excellent penalty killer (and) he plays hard.

"You know he's got some sandpaper to his game and I think he'll fit in well with us."

PLAYERS HAPPY TEAM STAYING TOGETHER

For players, the trade deadline is never an easy day. Here in Calgary the Flames have put themselves in a position where they didn't have to delete players from the roster.

Forward Blake Coleman knows all about being traded at the deadline. He went from New Jersey to Tampa Bay and ended up winning a pair of Stanley Cups.

Coleman likes the moves the Flames have made.

"We're adding pieces to our group instead of taking away and that's the spot you want to be in," Coleman said.

"Tre's (Treliving) done a great job of bringing in Calle (Jarnkrok) and Toff (Tyler Toffoli) and their impacts have been pretty immediate for us so far so good."

PREPARED FOR ANYTHING

On trade deadline day you have to be prepared for anything. Head coach Darryl Sutter says it's all part of the business.

"I'm not getting traded today," Sutter said. "I could get fired but I'm not getting traded.

"Hey it's part of the collective bargaining right," he added. "Guys get traded and that's part of the deal."

Up next for the Flames is the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.