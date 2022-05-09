Flames may change up lines to create more offence in Game 4

During the regular season, Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapne scored 35 goals. So far in the playoffs he has none — and he's not alone in that category.

In the first three games against the Dallas Stars, the Flames have just three goals. Elias Lindholm has two and Trevor Lewis has the other.

Clearly the Flames need to get more traffic in front of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger so there was a new look to a couple of the lines during Monday morning's skate.

Andrew Mangiapane was skating with Lewis and Milan Lucic and Brett Ritchie was moved up to the Mikael Backlund line with Tyler Toffoli.

The question is -— will those be the lines for Game 4 or is head coach Darryl Sutter playing games?

"It's a very fluid situation that's evolving as the day goes along," Sutter joked.

THEY'RE TWO GREAT PLAYERS

For Mangiapane this could be viewed as a demotion and wake up call to get his game going. Mangiapane says if the lines change, he'll be comfortable whoever he plays with.

"Again, I don't know until game time but (Lewis) and Looch are great players and obviously they're two veteran guys so we'll see what happens with what the lines are," Mangiapane said.

"Two good players, so I'm sure we can create some good offence down low, grinding and be good on the forecheck. Things like that and keep it simple."

BIG GAME

This is obviously a very big game for the Flames. Win and they even up the series at two games apiece.

Lose and they head home down 3-1 and in a deep hole. Defenceman Chris Tanev says his team is ready to go.

"We're prepared. We went over what we needed to do this morning," Tanev said.

"We had a good skate and now we've got to go out there and execute and stick to our game plan."

STARS LOOKING TO TAKE STRANGLEHHOLD

The Stars say they'll also be ready to bring their best effort in Game 4 and captain Jamie Benn says they know what's at stake.

"I mean, after Game 1, you know, we obviously didn't want to go down 2-0 so the urgency and expectations raise," Benn said.

"I expect the same from those guys. Obviously 3-1 versus 2-2 is a big difference."