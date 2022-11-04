Flames multi-day 50/50 draw will help support Canadian veterans
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Proceeds from a two-day Calgary Flames 50/50 draw will be used to support Canadian veterans and their families in honour of Remembrance Day.
Tickets for the 50/50 went on sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 and willremain available for purchase until 11 p.m. on Nov. 5.
The Calgary Flames Foundation says all proceeds from the draw will be directed to Homes For Heroes, the Veterans Association Food Bank and Support Our Troops.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.5050flames.com.
The Calgary Flames will host their Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday before they face off against the New Jersey Devils – the club’s last home game ahead of Nov. 11.
The team returns home for a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 12.
