Flames' Nazem Kadri wants to be in Calgary, but 'not interested' in rebuild: TSN

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri reportedly wants to stay in Calgary but is not interested in taking part in a rebuild.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said while the Flames are getting calls on some of their pending free agents, players with contracts beyond this season could also be on the move if the organization dives into a full-scale “renovation.”

“Nazem Kadri, as an example, signed that long-term deal as a free agent with the Calgary Flames,” Dreger said on TSN’s Insider Trading on Tuesday.

“Well, he wants to stay in Calgary, he wants to win with the Flames, but if the Flames as an organization progress to a rebuild, he’s not interested in that, and I think that there’d be others that are in a similar situation.”

The 33-year-old forward signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames in the 2022 offseason.

Through 15 games in 2023-24, he has recorded three goals and six assists.

With the Flames off to a slow start – holding a 5-8-2 record after a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night – trade talk has been swirling around the Flames’ pending unrestricted free agents (UFA).

According to TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun, Flames’ general manager Craig Conroy has been popular at the league’s annual GM meetings this week.

“What teams are telling us is that the Flames are listening on the other pending UFAs as well, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, the Flames are ready for a roster reset here,”

LeBrun said Hanifin almost signed a close to $60 million extension last month, but opted to see how the season played out.

“Now, well, that ship has sailed,” LeBrun said.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils have been rumoured to be interested in acquiring a defenceman from Calgary.

Defenceman Nikita Zadorov has also been the subject of rumours after he confirmed his agent has had discussions with the Flames about a trade.

Despite the long list of players that could be on the move, LeBrun said Conroy and the Flames are “in no hurry” to make a trade.

The National Hockey League trade deadline is on March 8, 2024.

The Flames will be back in action on Thursday at the Saddledome, facing off against the Vancouver Canucks.