Flames-Oilers Dec. 27 game postponed, NHL pushes season restart back a day

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will not be playing on Monday after the holiday break.

The Flames announced Friday that the NHL has pushed the return to regular season play back by one day -- to Dec. 28 -- to give officials a chance to look at league-wide COVID-19 test results and assess whether teams will be ready to play.

Clubs will resume practising on Dec. 26, according to a release from the Flames, with the expectation that “the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday."

The Flames, who have had at least 32 players and staff members test positive during an outbreak of COVID-19, are also scheduled to face the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 30 and the Winnipeg Jets, at home, on Dec. 31.

The NHL originally suspended play on Wednesday until Christmas Day as cases of COVID-19 spiked among teams.

The NHL has been forced to scrub 49 games this season, 44 of which were announced since Dec. 13.

When team facilities reopen, all people travelling with the team will only be able to access the facility by showing a negative COVID-19 test result.

Prior to the league-wide shutdown, the Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets were the latest teams sidelined by COVID-19. They joined the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators.

