'Flames probably shooting 20 feet': Fire crews battle blaze at Morden golf course
The Morden Fire Department is dealing with a blaze at Minnewasta Golf and Country Club.
Jason Itterman, a Morden resident, noticed the smoke Saturday morning and grabbed his drone.
"Staying back, we could see quite a bit of a fire," he said. "There were flames probably shooting 20 feet out of the building."
According to Itterman, a large portion of the golf course's main wooden building is damaged.
"Looks like the entire hall end of the building on the north end of the building is essentially gone with not much left of the main building. The clubhouse looks untouched, but the rest of the building looks like it will be a write-off."
Itterman said the golf course is a local landmark.
"I have friends and family who have had a wedding at the hall and golf course there. Just to see the whole thing on fire, it's just, you know, 2021 has not been a good year and this makes it worse."
The golf course's aquisition of the building was featured on the Discovery Channel show Mighty Moves in 2007.
The Morden Fire Department said it will be sharing more details later.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
