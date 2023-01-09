Flames prospect pulling impressive numbers with Wranglers

Dustin Wolf is playing his second season in the American Hockey League and all he seems to do is win games for the Calgary Wranglers.

In his two campaigns with the Flames affiliate, the 21-year-old goaltender is a combined 53-13 and 4.

This season, he's 20-4 with a goals against average of 2.04.

He says winning is what it's all about.

"I mean, I don't think anybody expects to win every single game but, you know, that's kind of the intention I put out for myself is to go out there and give my team a chance to win," Wolf said.

"We're scoring a lot of goals right now, so it makes my life easy if I keep it down pretty low. You know, if we're scoring four or five goals a game, it makes my life pretty simple … keep four or less pucks in the net and you know we're going to win hockey games.

"It's been a fun group to be a part of so far and hopefully we can keep it going."

HAVING TO PROVE HIMSELF AT EVERY LEVEL

The knock on Wolf has always been his size – he's listed at 6-foot (183 cm) and 156 pounds (70.76 KGs).

That's why he had to wait until the seventh and final round of the 2019 NHL entry draft to be selected.

The Flames took Wolf with the 214th overall pick.

He was the fourth-last player taken in that draft.

Wolf says he's always out to prove people wrong.

"You know, just try to push the boundaries and show people it doesn't matter where (he got) drafted," he said.

"You work hard and compete and do the job the best you can and it doesn't matter. You're going to reach your potential if you do what you do best and continue to build."

GOOD QUALITIES

Wranglers goaltending coach Mackenzie Skapski says Wolf has a lot of great qualities on and off the ice.

"I think it starts with him as a human, right? He's a very good person. He's competitive and he comes to work every day and he's a smart individual that picks up things and he applies it right away and that contributes to his success."

A CHANCE TO WIN EVERY NIGHT

Forward Matthew Phillips has seen Wolf right from the start at the AHL level and is amazed at how consistent he is.

He says Wolf gives the team a lot of confidence.

"He gives us more than enough of a chance to win every game and it's rare that he gives up a weak goal," he said.

"If our team kind of gives them an easy shot, he's always square to the puck and he makes the second and third saves. It's impressive how consistently he does it."

WAITING PATIENTLY

Wolf has been called up to the Flames – last year, he served as a backup twice.

But he has yet to get into game action in the regular season.

Wolf says he just has to be patient.

"You know, just try and focus on what I'm doing here each and every day and try to get better," he said.

"When that day comes, I'll be as ready as I can be to take full advantage of it.

"Last year, I was gifted enough to spend a few days up there and learn the ropes a little bit from Marky (Jacob Markstrom) and Vladdy (Dan Vladar) and, you know, hopefully another opportunity comes like that and I can take advantage of it."

Wolf and the Wranglers are back in action Tuesday night as they take on the Bakersfield Condors for the second straight game.

Puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome is at 7 p.m.