Flames re-sign 3, add Oesterle but lose Lewis, Lucic and Phillips

The Flames re-signed a trio of players Sunday, acquired another and lost a few fan favourites.

The team announced it has signed former Red Wing defenceman Jordan Oesterle to a one-year deal. Oesterle, 31, played 52 games with the Wings last year, scoring two goals and adding nine assists for 11 points.

The Flames also announced that they’ve re-signed Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil and Coltan Poolman.

Hunt was acquired by the Flames at the trade deadline and played 17 games for the Wranglers, scoring five goals and 10 assists in regular season play before adding three goals and three assists in the post-season.

He signed a two-year contract for the NHL minimum of $775,000 a year.

Pospisil played 20 games with the Wranglers, scoring four and assisting on six for 10 points. Slovakian Pospisil, who was the Flames fourth round pick in 2018, agreed to a one-year contract for $775,000 as did Poolman.

Poolman had two goals and 12 assists in 64 games with the Wranglers last season. He also appeared in nine playoff games.

LEWIS, LUCIC PHILLIPS SIGN ELSEWHERE

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Trevor Lewis is returning to Los Angeles. He signed a one-year, $775,000 to return to the Kings.

Matthew Phillips, a Wrangler fan favourite, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Washington Capitals.

Saturday, it was announced that Milan Lucic has signed with the Boston Bruins, where he was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup champions.

With files from the Canadian Press