Flames recall AHL Player of the Month Matthew Phillips

The Calgary Flames called up forward Matthew Phillips Thursday.

The American Hockey League's Player of the Month for November has been tearing up the AHL this season. In 20 games with the Calgary Wranglers, Phillips leads the league with 15 goals and 15 assists for 30 points.

That included 18 points in November.

The 24-year-old Calgary native is in his fifth pro season, coming off a 2021-22 season in which he set career highs with 31 goals and 68 points.

Last week, when asked about the possibility of Phillips being called up to the Flames, head coach Darryl Sutter told TSN reporter Salim Nadim Valji, "I watch the farm team live more than I have at any point since I've been here and it's still very much, the team's doing really well but there's a big difference between American league to the NHL in terms of production."

The Flames also announced Thursday that they have waived forward Kevin Rooney. Rooney had one assist in 17 games this season.

Thursday, Valji reposted an excerpt of the conversation on his social media feed adding, "Gonna be interesting to see how the Flames staff integrates Phillips."

