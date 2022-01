Flames reschedule 7 postponed home games in February

The NHL announced a schedule update Wednesday as they rescheduled games postponed over the holidays due to the fifth wave of COVID-19.

Among those were the Flames, who rescheduled 10 overall, including seven home games in February, one in March and two road games in March.

February rescheduled games:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (8:00pm MT) – Flames vs. Golden Knights

Thursday, February 10, 2022 (7:00pm MT) – Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Saturday, February 12, 2022 (8:00pm MT) – Flames vs. Islanders

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 (7:00pm MT) – Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (7:30pm MT) – Flames vs. Ducks

Saturday, February 19, 2022 (8:00pm MT) – Flames vs. Kraken

Monday, February 21, 2022 (2:00pm MT) – Flames vs. Jets

March rescheduled games:

Monday, March 7, 2022 (7:30pm MT) – Flames vs. Oilers

April rescheduled games

Monday, April 18, 2022 (7:00pm MT) – Flames @ Blackhawks

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (7:00pm MT) – Flames @ Predators

The complete 2021-22 regular season schedule can be viewed and accessed at www.nhl.com/flames.

