Flames rip through northeast Calgary garage
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A northeast home wasn't damaged in a Saturday morning fire, officials say, but a detached garage was completely destroyed.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a home on Templeside Circle N.E. around 10:20 a.m. for reports of a garage fire.
When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the garage and quickly began an exterior attack to prevent them from spreading.
Seven occupants of the home managed to get out safely.
The home wasn't damaged, but the garage is a write-off.
Investigators remain on scene to determine a cause.
