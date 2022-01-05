Flames scoring leader Johnny Gaudreau making his mark in both ends of the rink

In the first period of Tuesday night's game against the Florida Panthers, Johnny Gaudreau went in on a breakaway against Sergei Bobrovsky. The Flames forward calmly snapped home his 14th goal of the season.

Since joining the Flames on a full time basis in the 20-14-15 season, the little forward has always been able to put up the points.

If there was a weakness in his game, it was in his own end but that has changed this season.

Head coach Darryl Sutter isn't one to throw out compliments unless they're warranted. This week he heaped some heavy praise on the 28-year-old forward.

"Johnny is one of the best 200 foot players in the league right now," said the Flames skipper.

"That says a lot about him and just the way he has approached the season."

Gaudreau's best season with the Flames was in 2018-19 when he was tied for seventh in league scoring with 99 points.

This year, Gaudreau has 14 goals and 23 assists in 31 games. So despite paying more attention to the defensive zone, his production hasn't dropped off at all.

A MORE COMPLETE PLAYER

Gaudreau knew coming into the season he had to become a more complete player.

"I think you know maybe three years ago I was maybe cheating a little bit more on the offensive side," Gaudreau said.

"You know obviously I got a lot of points but I think you know just looking at my game personally you know I've gotten a lot better in my 200 foot game."

That's music to Sutter's ears and a big reason why the Flames have gotten off to a robust 17-8-6 start to the season.

Sutter says in order to be a team that will contend you have to get buy in from your star players and that's what he's getting from Gaudreau.

"You know if it's just about goals and assists and not about winning then that's kind of where this team was," Sutter said.

"When you become the consummate team player and make players away from the puck or back checking or tracking or being in the right position on the ice or managing the clock, it's things like that that's where I think Johnny has really really came to the (fore)front."

SUTTER'S SYSTEM

Gaudreau is well aware there's only one way to play in Darryl Sutter's system.

"With Darryl, he expects a lot of of the players and you've got to be good in your defensive zone," Gaudreau said.

"You've got to get pucks out. So at the end of the day you know, ou've got to make those plays and if you don't you'll be on the bench."

Up next for Gaudreau and his Flames is a date with the two- time defending Stanley Cup champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.