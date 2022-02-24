Flames seek franchise record 11th straight win in Vancouver

Twice before, the Calgary Flames have put up 10 straight wins. It happened back in 1978, then again in 2017.

This year's version has a chance to do what no other Flames team has ever done, win 11 straight games when they face off in Vancouver against the Canucks.

Even though the Flames have won 10 straight it doesn't mean the head coach is satisfied. Darryl Sutter says his team's play has actually slid the last couple of games.

Sutter said he's not concerned about the streak, he's more concerned with how the team plays and reaching its ultimate goal.

"For me my goal is the very same, it's to make the playoffs plain and simple," the two-time Stanley Cup champ said.

"You have to have a way to do it. Not the way it was tried to do (in the past). It didn't work.

"I know how to make the playoffs and I do know how to win so listen to the coach."

DON'T TALK ABOUT THE STREAK

It appears the players are hearing the coaches message loud and clear. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom says the team isn't worried about the streak either and they don't talk about it.

"It's more you guys but in the room our focus is pretty clear," Markstrom said.

"You know its next game and a short memory and you know as soon as the game is over you prepare for the next game."

TOUGH OPPOONENT

Next game for the Flames is Thursday night, where they face a desperate team in Vancouver. The Canucks are sixth in the Pacific Division with 54 points. They're 12 points back of the Flames and Calgary has three games in hand.

Defenceman Erik Gudbranson says his team isn't worried about history. They're worried about the next opponent.

"The bigger goal is to come back with two points against a tough team in a tough building," said the veteran defenceman.

"Get our game straightened out and keep pushing the pace forward and growing our game to where we want it to be towards the end of the season."

"It's going to be the first time back with fans in the arena so I'm excited."



SUSTAINING THE WAY YOU PLAY

When you hear veterans talking like that you know they're hearing Sutter's message loud and clear.

Sutter doesn't want his players to get satisfied. He wants them to try to keep playing the right way.

"You have to be able to sustain it," Sutter said.

"It doesn't mean you win every game but it means you're sustaining the way you play because that's how you can be successful in the long run."