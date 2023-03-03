Flames set to celebrate Indigenous cultures of Treaty 7 Nations

Saturday night, before they take on the Minnesota Wild in a game being broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, the Calgary Flames will celebrate Indigenous culture and the traditions of the Treaty 7 First Nations of Southern Alberta.

The pre-game ceremony will involve chiefs, elders and princesses invited from the Treaty 7 Nations, including the Blackfoot First Nation tribes of Siksika, the Piikani and the Kainai; the Stoney Nakoda tribes of Chiniki, Bearspaw and Goodstoney; and the Tsuut'ina First Nation.

There will be a land acknowledgement and the Canadian national anthem will be performed by Dilayna Blackhorse.

Intermission will feature children from the Alberta Treaty Minor Hockey Association, performances by hoop dancers, chicken dancers and drummers from the 7 Nations.

Flames players will wear a custom warm-up jersey designed by Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit. The jerseys will be available in an online auction, with the proceeds going to Indigenous youth programming.

"Thank you to the Chiefs and delegates from all Nations of Treaty 7 for their passionate commitment of time and wisdom over the past months," said Peter Hanlon, CSEC vice president of communications and community relations, in a release.

"We have been honoured to come together with you and continue the journey of reconciliation," Hanlon added. "While the celebration game will be a special night, it is just one component of our commitment to continue to learn from and partner with our indigenous neighbours.”

The Flames are the last Canadian NHL franchise to offer a land acknowledgement.

The auction starts Saturday at 7 p.m. MT. Money from the 50/50 jackpot will be donated to charitable initiatives among the 7 Nations.

DEADLINE DEALING

Thursday afternoon, the Flames made a pair of deals. In the first, they traded prospect Radim Zohorna to the Toronto Maple Leafs for left wing Dryden Hunt. They also acquired defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Nick Ritchie from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Brett Ritchie and defenseman Conor Mackey.

Brett and Nick are brothers.

