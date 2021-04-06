Flames sign defenceman to 3-year entry level deal

The Calgary Flames announced the signing of Belorussian Ilya Solovyov Tuesday.

Solovyov, a defenceman, signed a three year, entry-level contract. A native of Mogilev, Belarus, Solovyov played last year for the Minsk Dynamo in the KHL, scoring two goals and adding seven assists, along with 36 penalty minutes. He played the 2019-20 season for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, scoring seven goals and adding 33 assists.

The Flames drafted Solovyov in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

The left-handed shooting defenceman is 187 centimetres (6'2") tall, and weighs just over 95 kilograms (210 pounds).