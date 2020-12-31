The Calgary Flames' 2020 first round pick Connor Zary has been signed to the team on a three year entry-level contract.

The 24th overall pick is currently playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, and has one assist in three appearances at the tournament.

Zary, 19, currently plays for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and had 86 points on the season with 38 goals and 48 assists.

The Saskatoon native plays centre and is known for being a passionate and well-rounded player.

While the WHL season is on pause, there is no word on whether Zary will join the Flames for their upcoming training camp.

Zary is six feet (1.83m) and has a left-handed shot.